FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Issued By Wedbush

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Welltower in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.13. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Welltower’s FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Shares of WELL opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. Welltower has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $117.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average of $97.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.86%.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,333,716,000 after buying an additional 3,257,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $2,453,039,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,337,000 after purchasing an additional 87,106 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

