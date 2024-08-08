FY2024 EPS Estimates for ACCO Brands Co. Cut by Noble Financial (NYSE:ACCO)

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for ACCO Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:ACCO opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $443.58 million, a P/E ratio of -17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.73 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,772,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after buying an additional 706,291 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $810,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 150,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 121,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth $3,821,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 64,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

