FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fluor Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluor in a report released on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

FLR stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fluor has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,112,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,507,000 after buying an additional 51,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,974,000 after acquiring an additional 177,907 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 913,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,635,000 after acquiring an additional 65,275 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 810,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,108,000 after purchasing an additional 53,398 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

