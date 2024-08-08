FY2024 EPS Estimates for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Lifted by Analyst

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Procore Technologies in a report released on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Procore Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $75,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,866,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $75,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,866,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $356,293.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,448,159 shares in the company, valued at $100,618,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,511 shares of company stock worth $16,024,349. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,111,000 after buying an additional 94,190 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,384,000 after purchasing an additional 692,218 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,804 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $106,738,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 46.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,597,000 after purchasing an additional 351,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

