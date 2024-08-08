FY2025 Earnings Estimate for IDEX Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:IEX)

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $8.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.20. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $190.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.70 and a 200-day moving average of $219.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in IDEX by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in IDEX by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

