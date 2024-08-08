FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Redfin Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redfin in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless anticipates that the company will earn ($1.11) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

Redfin Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $788.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. Redfin has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.59 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,623,000 after buying an additional 1,953,127 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,173,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 445,486 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,497,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 35,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 29,618 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 417,811 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

