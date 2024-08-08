FY2025 EPS Estimates for Fox Co. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Get FOX alerts:

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for FOX in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.51. The consensus estimate for FOX’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FOXA. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie upped their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $39.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of FOX by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 862.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in FOX by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

