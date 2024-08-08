FY2025 EPS Estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HIMS)

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HIMS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.8 %

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,604.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,871.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,210 shares in the company, valued at $138,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $30,861.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,871.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 980,907 shares of company stock worth $19,445,689 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Further Reading

