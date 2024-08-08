GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 283 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 4,395.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Olin by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $2,613,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Olin from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

