Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives $156.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.83.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
Garmin stock opened at $162.35 on Monday. Garmin has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.40.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.
