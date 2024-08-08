Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives $156.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.83.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GRMN

Insider Transactions at Garmin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Down 1.4 %

Garmin stock opened at $162.35 on Monday. Garmin has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.40.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.