General Dynamics Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.42 (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

General Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 33 years. General Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $16.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Shares of GD stock opened at $287.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.57. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,499 shares of company stock worth $15,554,941. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.17.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

