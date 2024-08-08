General Dynamics Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.42 (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.
General Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 33 years. General Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $16.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of GD stock opened at $287.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.57. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,499 shares of company stock worth $15,554,941. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.17.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
