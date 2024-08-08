Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 350.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Generation Bio Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of GBIO opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Generation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,696.87% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. On average, analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Generation Bio by 199.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 594,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 114,734 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Generation Bio by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 44,378 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 0.6% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,830,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

