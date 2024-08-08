Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, August 16th

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, August 16th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th.
Genius Group Trading Up 9.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GNS opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Genius Group has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.48.
About Genius Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Genius Group
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.