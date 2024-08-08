German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
German American Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. German American Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.
German American Bancorp Price Performance
German American Bancorp stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $42.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at German American Bancorp
In other news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,822.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,936.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,156 shares of company stock valued at $42,356. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.
About German American Bancorp
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
