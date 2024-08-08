German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2024

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABCGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

German American Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. German American Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

German American Bancorp stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $42.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GABC shares. Hovde Group increased their price target on German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, German American Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GABC

Insider Transactions at German American Bancorp

In other news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,822.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,936.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,156 shares of company stock valued at $42,356. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading

Dividend History for German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.