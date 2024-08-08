Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) COO Sells $23,770.08 in Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 46,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $23,770.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,657,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,553.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Michael Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Christopher Michael Ryan sold 39,821 shares of Gevo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $23,494.39.

Gevo Stock Up 3.1 %

GEVO opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $121.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.90. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gevo from $1.36 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional Trading of Gevo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Gevo by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,179 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Stories

