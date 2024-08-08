Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ) Stock Price Up 0.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 6,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32.

About Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028

leaders in private equity, debt and real estate ownership and financing, the gladstone companies are a family of public investment funds. our funds as applicable, invest in commercial real estate, farmland, and small and medium-sized companies and provide financing to such businesses across the capital structure, from second lien and mezzanine debt, to equity and real estate financing solutions.

