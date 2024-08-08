Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
Global Industrial has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Global Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Industrial to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.
Global Industrial Stock Performance
NYSE:GIC opened at $31.73 on Thursday. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48.
Global Industrial Company Profile
Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.
