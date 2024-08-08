Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Trading Up 7.7% on Earnings Beat

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.7% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $101.56 and last traded at $100.18. 350,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,277,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.02.
The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Global Payments Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on GPN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Payments
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.