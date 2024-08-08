Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Trading Up 7.7% on Earnings Beat

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.7% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $101.56 and last traded at $100.18. 350,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,277,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.02.

The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

