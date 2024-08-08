Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Roy Sebag Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,920.00.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Roy Sebag purchased 15,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Roy Sebag purchased 500 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,850.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Roy Sebag purchased 2,600 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,280.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Roy Sebag purchased 13,400 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,510.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Roy Sebag acquired 4,400 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,340.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Roy Sebag acquired 7,800 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,436.20.

On Monday, June 24th, Roy Sebag acquired 27,900 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,256.00.

Goldmoney Stock Performance

XAU opened at C$7.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21. The company has a market cap of C$103.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of -0.71. Goldmoney Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.45 and a 52-week high of C$9.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.83.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney ( TSE:XAU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$27.24 million for the quarter. Goldmoney had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

