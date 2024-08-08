Grab (GRAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect Grab to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.48 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. On average, analysts expect Grab to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 0.81. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.02.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Grab

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.