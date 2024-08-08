Grab (GRAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect Grab to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.48 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. On average, analysts expect Grab to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Grab Price Performance
NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 0.81. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Grab
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
