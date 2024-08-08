Gravity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $146.94 Million (G)

Gravity (G) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $287.09 million and approximately $146.94 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gravity has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s genesis date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. Gravity’s official website is galxe.com. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Gravity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03884027 USD and is up 7.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $148,555,808.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

