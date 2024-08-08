Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Purchases $72,490.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.18 per share, for a total transaction of $72,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,919,694.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Snehal Patel purchased 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.89 per share, for a total transaction of $23,835.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Snehal Patel purchased 174,825 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,997.50.

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Down 3.3 %

GLSI stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $176.58 million, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

See Also

