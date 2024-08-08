Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $69.56, but opened at $63.30. Griffon shares last traded at $62.29, with a volume of 89,092 shares traded.

Get Griffon alerts:

The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.94 million. Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFF. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Griffon

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $869,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $869,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 671.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Stock Down 20.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.