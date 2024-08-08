Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.54, but opened at $20.05. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 1,349,108 shares traded.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 429,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,804.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

