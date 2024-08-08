Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) traded up 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.98. 7,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 75,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gyre Therapeutics news, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $41,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

