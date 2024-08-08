Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,738 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

