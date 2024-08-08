Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,825 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,776,000 after purchasing an additional 962,381 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 9.5% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,861,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,839,000 after acquiring an additional 596,390 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $32,601,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $28,646,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,239,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,629,000 after purchasing an additional 463,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $72.62.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

