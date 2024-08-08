Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 324 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRA International were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,924,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in CRA International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRA International by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $154.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. CRA International, Inc. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $187.10.

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.87 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRAI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,356,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,151,532.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,356,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,151,532.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total transaction of $174,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,940,610 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

