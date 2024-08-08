Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,207 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Timken by 7,913.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.91.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $2,422,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,167,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

