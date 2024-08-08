Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $5,641,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 106.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 309,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after purchasing an additional 159,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 103,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $339,150. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $713.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.32. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

