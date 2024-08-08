Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 86.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 224,545 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 540,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 234.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFH opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.98. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $55.68.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.93.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

