Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 270.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Miller Industries worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1,404.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 53,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $349.87 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.41%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

