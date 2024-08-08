Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 11,778 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 499.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 70.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 352.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 2.4 %

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

