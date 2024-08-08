Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 17,140 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 305.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,161,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,548,000 after buying an additional 9,161,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $24,608,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,573,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,070,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -372.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $35,000.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,860.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

