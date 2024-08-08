Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 48,356 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,356 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cantaloupe worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

CTLP stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $483.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

