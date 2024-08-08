Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 4,941 Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 91,132 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,281,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,436,000 after acquiring an additional 390,505 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cullinan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CGEM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $130,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,972.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.