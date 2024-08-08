Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 74,318 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 772.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,318 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Quanterix worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,757,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after buying an additional 326,876 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,879,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 471,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Quanterix by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after buying an additional 131,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

QTRX opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $482.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.39. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.72 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. Research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

