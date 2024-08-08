Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $80.81. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SN shares. China Renaissance began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

