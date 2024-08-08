Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRX. Raymond James began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.3 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $148.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -310.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

