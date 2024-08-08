Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 26,008 Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,811,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,312,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,288,000 after buying an additional 833,643 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,056,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Oddity Tech by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,405,000 after purchasing an additional 461,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Oddity Tech by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,063,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,195,000 after purchasing an additional 305,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

ODD opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $55.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.92.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.55 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Equities analysts expect that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

