Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vertex by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 6.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vertex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 865.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $40.05.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Vertex had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $156.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.50 million. Analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $56,715,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,054,641 shares in the company, valued at $39,875,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VERX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Baird R W raised shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

