Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Teradyne by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,255 shares of company stock valued at $859,269 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.24.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.93.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

