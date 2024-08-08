Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 68.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 38,375 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Calix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Calix by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,164,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,600,000 after buying an additional 219,699 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 202,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 118.98 and a beta of 1.76. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $48.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

CALX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,723,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,850,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

