Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in Zeta Global by 891.8% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 237,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 213,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,647,000 after acquiring an additional 370,912 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 99.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 276,294 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth about $4,113,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,411,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of ZETA opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Zeta Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

