Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,698 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth $36,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Squarespace by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,449,000 after buying an additional 479,712 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,643,000 after acquiring an additional 317,416 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,648,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $108,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,647.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 504,133 shares in the company, valued at $21,753,338.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $108,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,647.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,879 shares of company stock worth $16,917,678. 44.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Squarespace stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -882.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Squarespace Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

