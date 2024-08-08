Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $195.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $289.88.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.30.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

