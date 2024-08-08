Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 193.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 1,576.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total transaction of $44,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,083.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total transaction of $44,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,083.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,694 shares of company stock worth $169,687 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.28 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

