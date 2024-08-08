Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank raised its position in Okta by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 71.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 50.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.39. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,256 shares of company stock worth $34,154,578. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

