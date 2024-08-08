Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 148.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 35,450.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Sprout Social by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $681,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,697.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,053.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $681,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,697.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,013. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

SPT opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.54.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

