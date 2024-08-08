Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,011,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,938,000 after buying an additional 747,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,140,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in DraftKings by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after buying an additional 781,058 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,884,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,403,000 after buying an additional 663,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG opened at $30.14 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

View Our Latest Report on DKNG

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,183,546 shares of company stock worth $46,745,617. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.